Gwyneth Paltrow on the "Sociopathy" That It Takes to Be a Good Politician

"This is actually a jumpsuit!"

Gwyneth Paltrow is kicking her long legs out to show that the strapless forest green number she's worn on the pink carpet is, indeed, a jumpsuit with pant legs hidden underneath a fluid layer of draping — designed by her very own goop brand, G Label.

She adds that the look will be available for us all "probably by tomorrow," and true to her word, that very jumpsuit (named "Georgina" after her character in the new Netflix series The Politician) landed online ($1,495; goop.com) for pre-order the very next morning.

InStyle caught up with the actress and goop founder on a rainy Thursday night in N.Y.C. at the premiere of the show, in which she plays the ethereal mother of a high school student (Ben Platt) who's hell-bent on becoming student body president.

When asked what she thinks makes for a great politician, Paltrow deliberates.

"Charm ... and maybe a little sociopathy?" she says with a wry smile.

Were Paltrow herself to ever channel the business acumen and leadership she brings to goop to a hypothetical presidency, she says her inaugration outfit would definitely be one for the books.

"I don't know, it'd have to be a real show-stopper," she says. "Like, there's a woman in the house."

Paltrow was joined at the premiere of the show by husband Brad Falchuk (who co-created the show along with Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan) as well as the rest of the cast, including Jessica Lange, Ben Platt, January Jones, Lucy Boynton, and Dylan McDermott.

The Politician premieres on Netflix on Sept. 27.