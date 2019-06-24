Gwyneth Paltrow Has Taken on the Role of Instagram Wife

Gwyneth Paltrow is already an Academy Award-winning actress, author, and businesswoman, but now, she can add a new role to the list: Instagram spouse.

The Goop founder and her husband, Brad Falchuk, were photographed vacationing together in Italy, where she was seen being a dedicated photographer to the TV writer and producer, snapping photos of him on a romantic walk in Florence.

Image zoom Focus Pictures / BACKGRID

Out of the two of them, Paltrow may be the one who's more used to being onscreen (at least professionally), but it's clear that she's just as comfortable behind the camera. And as far as we can tell, it looks like she got the perfect shot. Would you expect any less from the woman known for her quintessential content curation?

Earlier this month, the actress made waves when she revealed that she and her husband don't live together full-time, telling The Sunday Times that he only stays at her house four nights a week and spends the rest of the week at his own place.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow's Dad Gave Her a Brutal Reality Check After She Won an Oscar

Cohabitation or not, these two seem perfectly in sync.