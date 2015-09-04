Gwyneth Paltrow Shares the Cutest Photo of Apple and Beyoncé for the Pop Star's Birthday

Queen Bey turns 34 today, and we're not the only ones celebrating. Gwyenth Paltrow wished the pop star a happy birthday on Instagram and the photo she shared deserves all the likes.

"Happy Birthday @beyonce, We loooooove you with all our [hearts]," Paltrow captioned the artsy black-and-white Instagram of Knowles and her daughter Apple lying on the floor with their hands in the air like they just don't care. While their faces seem serious, their identical poses keep the photo playful, and we have to say, it's flawless.

Happy birthday @beyonce We loooooove you with all our 💕 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 4, 2015 at 6:34am PDT

Thanks to Paltrow's ex-husband Chris Martin, Paltrow and Beyoncé formed a tight-knit friendship and it looks like it's still going strong. Blue and Apple play dates? Now that's the 'gram we're waiting for.

