Here's How Gwyneth Paltrow Dresses to Catch a Helicopter

Gwyneth Paltrow's latest jet-setter look perfectly encapsulated summer weekender style for the working girl. She demonstrated how to blend business with travel while gearing up for a helicopter ride Friday in N.Y.C. (The ensemble would be ideal for those days when you have to stop by the office for a few hours before rushing to hop on a flight to your next getaway.)

The talented actress and founder of Goop slipped on a crisp white button-up shirt under a fitted black blazer for a serious top pairing, but kept things fun with Thakoon stripe and embroidery shorts in a skort silhouette. To make the look even cooler she added chunky boots, a royal blue Céline handbag, and dark sunglasses.

Feeling inspired by Paltrow's jet-set style? Recreate the outfit with our picks below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: H&M blazer, $35; hm.com. Thakoon Addition short, $350; goop.com. J. Crew shirt, $78; jcrew.com. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $150; nordstrom.com. Vince Camuto tote, $278; nordstrom.com. Ted Baker bootie, $230; nordstrom.com.

