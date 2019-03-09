Gwyneth Paltrow Hung Out with Both of Her Mother-In-Laws on International Women's Day

While Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have led the new wave of modern families, the actress just upped the ante by bringing together both her ex and current husbands' mothers.

In celebration of International Women's Day on Friday, Gwynnie posted a photo of herself, Martin's mom, Alison, and Brad Falchuck's mother, Nancy, casually hanging out together like it's no big deal.

"The beauty on my left is my mother in law, #nancyfalchuk,” Paltrow wrote alongside the candid snapshot of the unlikely trio. “The beauty on my right is my first mother in law #alisonmartin.”

She continued: “On international women’s day, I want to express my gratitude for all of the women in my life. I love the women in my life! You are nurturers, powerhouses, brainiacs, sisters, comedians all in one. When we are sisters to each other, miracles happen."

Many commenters praised Gwyneth for keeping the peace between the two families, and one follower straight up asked GP how she maintains a healthy relationship with Martin and his family.

The mom of two wrote back describing her approach, but admits she doesn't have all of the answers. "I try to focus on the wonderful, and the positive,” Paltrow responded. “I try to let go of anger. And have relentless accountability. I fail a lot but sometimes I get somewhere really interesting.”

Image zoom Back in April, the actress spoke to Marie Claire Australia about her conscious uncoupling from Martin: “I think we are better as friends than we were [married]. We are very close and supportive of one another.” Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After Paltrow and Martin "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, the pair have redefined what it means to be a modern family in Hollywood, with the former couple celebrating holidays and taking trips together — even with their new partners in tow.

“Family structure can be reinvented and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating,” Paltrow explained to the Evening Standard. “It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody.”