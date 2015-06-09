Will Gwyneth Paltrow Be Adding Furniture Designer to Her Résumé?

There's few things that Gwyenth Paltrow can put her name on that we won't snap up at a moment's notice, from a food delivery service to a clothing line to a cookbook. And now, it seems that the multi-tasking celeb could be adding another title to her laundry list of talents: furniture designer.

On Monday night, Paltrow hosted a dinner to celebrate the launch of her friend Windsor Smith's new book, Homefront: Design for Modern Living, where she dished on possibly expanding Goop into the home. "You never know. I think over at Goop.com, we have license to do that if we want to," Palrow, who was dressed in a summer white Alice + Olivia dress paired with Tamara Mellon shoes, said when asked if she would ever design a furniture line. "I think I'd probably go into home at some capacity or still kind of internally discussing we may do that, but it might be really fun." Goop goods for our living room? We're completely down with that.

In addition to hosting the soirée, Paltrow wrote the forward to Smith's book. "It was so easy to write, and I feel so much for her, that it was very easy to articulate the emotion behind our friendship and our work together," the star, who first met the interior designer when she bought a home from her, shared. "We just really clicked. We became really good friends, and she's so brilliant at what she does, spatially functionality wise." Pick up Smith's book now for $36 at amazon.com.

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch