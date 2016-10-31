Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Cropped Flared Jeans Look Incredibly Chic

Just call her Gwyneth Poppins!

Gwyneth Paltrow braved the rain in Hollywood, California, on Sunday to help host the GOOD+ Foundation’s first annual Halloween Bash at Sunset Gower Studios. Rocking rainy day style like no other, Paltrow attended the event with a massive black umbrella in hand and looked Halloween-chic in a cozy turtleneck in a matching shade.

The 44-year-old paired her sophisticated top with a set of on-trend cropped flared jeans—a bit of a styling mystery until Paltrow perfected the art form with her recent ensemble. The mother of two elevated her denim-sweater look with a next-gen iteration of the white sneaker trend: studded Valentino sneaks ($795; neimanmarcus.com)—we're in absolute awe.

Wearing her signature blonde stands straight and parted down the middle, Paltrow posted a selfie of herself with actor Dan Bucatinsky smiling at the event. The actress’s Instagram caption read: “Not even a little rain can keep @danbucatinsky and I away from @jessseinfeld and the @goodplusfdn. We are honored to be your co-hosts!”

Rain or shine, Gwyneth is always willing to give back.

The GOOD+ Foundation, founded by Jessica Seinfeld, works to fight poverty (particularly among parents) in the U.S.