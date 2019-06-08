Gwyneth Paltrow Completely Forgot She Was in This Movie

When you've got a decades-spanning Marvel contract, sometimes, you forget just how many superhero epics you're in. Case in point: Gwyneth Paltrow was taken aback when she was reminded that she did, indeed, reprise her role as Pepper Potts in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The AV Club reports that the topic came up during the first episode of Jon Favreau’s new Netflix show, The Chef Show, where she was lending a helping hand to make a batch of Jamaican pepper pot soup (Get it?). The clip has become a viral sensation thanks to Paltrow's genuine mix of surprise and confusion.

When Paltrow asks Favreau what his inspiration for the show was (for anyone interested, it follows Favreau enlisting celebrity chef Roy Choi to teach him more about the culinary arts after the two worked together on Chef), he reminded her that they'd actually talked about it while they were in Atlanta filming the aforementioned Spider-Man spectacular.

"Yeah, we were in Spider-Man together," Favreau says. "Remember, we were on Spider-Man?"

"We weren't in Spider-Man," Paltrow quipped.

"Yes, we were. You were in Spider-Man," Favreau insists.

"No, I was in Avengers … " Paltrow said.

"No, you were in Spider-Man also,” he insists. "Remember, Spider-Man at the end and Tom Holland's there and you're gonna walk out and do a press conference? And I give you the ring?"

"Oh, yes. That was Spider-Man?! Oh my God!" Paltrow said when she realized that she was, in fact, in the movie.

Paltrow can actually thank Favreau for convincing her to get into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first place. Back in 2008, he directed her in the first Iron Man film and, later, its sequel, Iron Man 2. During the lead-up to Avengers: Endgame, Paltrow mentioned that she's grateful for the experience of playing Potts, who appeared in a total of seven films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with Jon Favreau," she told Variety. "It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to the fans."

Now that Potts doesn't seem to be part of Marvel's upcoming slate of blockbusters, maybe Paltrow can take some time to reflect back on her body of work through IMDb. It could be tough, since her appearance on Favreau's show rubs shoulders with Hollywood heavy-hitters like The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Royal Tenenbaums. While she's been quiet on the big and small screens lately — save for the Avengers flicks — fans will be happy to know that she'll be on Netflix later this year in Ryan Murphy's The Politician.