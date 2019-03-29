Gwyneth Paltrow Abandoned Her Understated Style for Feathers Galore 

You’re never fully dressed without a … feathered cape?

Gwyneth Paltrow, who typically opts for classic pieces and silhouettes, surprised us on Thursday evening when she attended the annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles wearing a wholly unconventional ensemble.

The actress and lifestyle boss arrived at the ceremony in a silk Peter Pilotto blouse accented with small feathers and rhinestones and what appear to be gray and auburn ostrich feathers lining each arm and the collar. She paired the flamboyant top with glittery beige high-waist trousers from the same designer and a set of creme-colored satin sandals.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paltrow kept her signature straight blonde locks down at her shoulders and elevated her look with a pale pink lip and glimmering gold eyeliner.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Also in attendance were honorees Beyoncé and Jay-Z (the former of whom appeared to have forgotten her pants at home, but still looked ***Flawless), Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk, Allison Janney, Olivia Munn, Lea Michele, Lena Waithe, Shangela, Jameela Jamil, and Adam Rippon.