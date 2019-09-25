This Is Why Gwyneth Paltrow Walked the Way She Did at the Emmys

The fact that Gwyneth Paltrow presented the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama at this year's Emmy Awards will probably be forgotten in the next hour or so, but the way that she walked up to the mic to present the award will live on and on thanks to the internet's obsession with her quirky gait. While Paltrow didn't offer up any explanation that night, we now know exactly why her steps were more of a shuffle and why that vintage dress is to blame (or thank) for the memes.

Paltrow's stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman explained that the vintage Valentino was the root of the issue. Because the dress was made back in 1963, it didn't have some of the more modern conveniences found in modern-day gowns. Namely, it didn't have a slit up the back. Because of the dress's confining silhouette, Paltrow couldn't walk with full strides.

"That's because in 1963 there were no back slits," Saltzman told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was not that she was having this fabulous walk, which she already has."

But why didn't Saltzman just tweak a few things to make the dress more comfortable and walkable? She said that she wanted to keep the dress as close to the original as possible, both to keep the look authentic and to honor the original vision from the designer, Paltrow's close friend Valentino Garavani.

"In order to keep the dress authentic, I didn't want to change Mr. Valentino's design," Saltzman said.

There was another reason for the vintage dress, too. Saltzman noted that when a celebrity like Paltrow goes for something old, it reminds people everywhere that it's OK to wear your clothes over and over.

"It was a fun way to put our nod towards wearing your clothes more than once, to honor a very dear friend," Saltzman added. "And to look like a billion-dollar babe!"