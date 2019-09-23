The Internet Can't Figure Out Why Gwyneth Paltrow Walked So Slowly at the Emmys

When Gwyneth Paltrow sauntered out to present Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards, it wasn't her outfit (which looked amazing) that people were focusing on. Instead, it was that very saunter that had Twitter scratching its collective head wondering exactly what was happening to make Paltrow's gait so strange. Paltrow's walked enough red — or purple, in tonight's case — carpets to handle just about any heels (tonight's were Giuseppe Zanotti), so it had to be something else. The cut of the dress, maybe? The pressure of knowing that she could be in the vicinity of Killing Eve's Jodie Comer? Whatever it was, Paltrow's promenade is set to be the Nicole Kidman clap meme of 2019.

the goopery that this slow walk has pic.twitter.com/SwzNVnbLy6 — michael blackmon (@blackmon) September 23, 2019

Congratulations to all the performances that won Emmy’s tonight but the best performance of the night is Gwyneth Paltrow’s walk to the stage pic.twitter.com/b2LLcmpU9c — Amy Adams’ Emmy (@prasejeebus) September 23, 2019

Twitter users posited that she could be taking some of her own goop-approved advice. Yoni eggs, CBD, positive affirmations, it could have been just about anything. Maybe the stress of wearing vintage Valentino (her dress was from 1963) had her walking like she was on actual eggshells?

How many jade eggs is #GwynethPaltrow trying to hold in during her walk to the mic? It's either that or her vag steamer was set too high https://t.co/5VB54KSjDB — ℳaryAnn 🌼 I Ꮙote (@cinemaven) September 23, 2019

Mood: that Gwyneth Paltrow saunter and wink. ✨ #Emmys2019 — w. 🏳️‍🌈 (@whiiitnee) September 23, 2019

Sorry for this, but I truly and un-ironically love Gwyneth Paltrow and her aristocratic froideur. I can’t get enough — Pink Banter (@KhanNaqs) September 23, 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow shuffling across the stage like she's trying not to drop the jade egg she's carrying between her legs. — Filthy-Mouthed Wife (@TamIWas) September 23, 2019

how many edibles did gwyneth paltrow eat before the emmys — bee (@PEPPERP0TTS) September 23, 2019

It was a big night for Paltrow. Not only did she present a statuette, but she also arrived with her husband Brad Falchuk on her arm, a rarity for the couple. Falchuk's FX series, Pose, was nominated for Best Drama Series. Paltrow actually has an Emmy. Back in 2011, she took home Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on Glee, which happens to the show that brought her and Falchuk together.