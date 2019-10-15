Gwyneth Paltrow Got on Stage and Proclaimed She Was "Drunk" and a "Lame Old White Lady"

Gwyneth Paltrow was among an A-list slate of actresses honored in Elle’s Women in Hollywood issue, as well as at the brand’s event in Beverly Hills on Monday evening.

The Politician star arrived at the weeknight fête in a one-strap Bottega Veneta LBD with a plunging back which she paired with strappy black Jimmy Choo sandals, her long blonde locks parted down the center in loose waves. Other attendees at the empowering event included Zendaya, Issa Rae, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Mindy Kaling, Lena Waithe, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon, Jameela Jamil, and Indya Moore.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

As one of the evening’s honorees, Paltrow was tasked with delivering a speech. And while many of her contemporaries gave practiced and powerful discourses on what it means to be a woman in the industry, the goop boss admitted she hadn’t prepared anything. While being a businesswoman and mother of two would be a fair enough excuse for slacking on her speech-writing duties, Paltrow used a different tack, reportedly telling the crowd she hadn’t written a speech because “I’m drunk and I’m just the lame old white lady.”

Could “lame old white lady” be the next “nasty woman”? Let’s reclaim it, Gywneth.