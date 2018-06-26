Goop Queen Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Down Her Surprising Diet

Let's call it like it is: Gwyneth Paltrow has a pretty unique approach to lifestyle advice. While some pick up what she's putting down (Vagina Steaming! Jade Eggs! $15,000 Vibrators!), others would prefer to consciously uncouple those recommendations from their brains.

In a surprising Tuesday twist, however, we've learned that not all her advice is that controversial. Case in point: what Paltrow chooses to eat in a day. The actress broke down her daily diet on her Goop podcast, and we've got to say, it doesn't sound as wild as we expected.

Matt Winkelmeyer

Paltrow likes to jumpstart her day like many a Los Angeles-based YouTuber: with a breakfast smoothie in hand.

"On a normal day, I'll have a smoothie for breakfast," she said. Next up, she chooses a lunch that leaves her feeling refreshed. "I have a pretty healthy lunch, with some protein and salad."

For dinner? Paltrow goes for whatever she's feeling, with very few rules attached. "For dinner, I have whatever I want," she said. "But I do always try to avoid highly processed foods and high-fructose corn syrup."

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Put Me on a 30-Day Detox, Here's What Happened

Pretty straightforward, right? Even more eyebrow-raising though, is Paltrow's opinion on detoxes. "I'm basically never cleansing," she admitted. "Only if I'm guinea pigging something for the website. Or I try to do one good cleanse a year."

Who knew the Goop queen's eating habits were so flexible?