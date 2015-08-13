See Gwyneth Paltrow's No-Makeup Selfie with Look-Alike Daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow is making the most of the summer season! The actress snapped an adorable makeup-free selfie while at the beach with her 11-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, and shared the photo to Instagram Wednesday.
In the picture, Paltrow looks beautiful as she smiles at the camera and Apple reaches over to place a smooch on her mom's cheek. "Beach day with my little beauty," Paltrow wrote in the caption:
Earlier in the week she posted a photo of her son Moses, 9, horsing around with polo champ Nacho Figueras:
But perhaps nothing beat the experience from June when Paltrow and Moses had a date night with Taylor Swift in London. Pretty cool mom!
We expect the lucky kids have been enjoying a few Mom-cooked meals using recipes from Paltrow's new upcoming 30-minute meal cookbook as well. It sounds like a great summer vacation.
