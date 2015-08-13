See Gwyneth Paltrow's No-Makeup Selfie with Look-Alike Daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow is making the most of the summer season! The actress snapped an adorable makeup-free selfie while at the beach with her 11-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, and shared the photo to Instagram Wednesday.

In the picture, Paltrow looks beautiful as she smiles at the camera and Apple reaches over to place a smooch on her mom's cheek. "Beach day with my little beauty," Paltrow wrote in the caption:

Beach day with my little beauty 🌊☀️💕 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 12, 2015 at 1:29pm PDT

Earlier in the week she posted a photo of her son Moses, 9, horsing around with polo champ Nacho Figueras:

@nachofigueras @delfinablaquier ahora #wearefigueras también, o no? A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 9, 2015 at 3:42pm PDT

But perhaps nothing beat the experience from June when Paltrow and Moses had a date night with Taylor Swift in London. Pretty cool mom!

We expect the lucky kids have been enjoying a few Mom-cooked meals using recipes from Paltrow's new upcoming 30-minute meal cookbook as well. It sounds like a great summer vacation.

