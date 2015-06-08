Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Is the Spitting Image of Her Mom in This Instagram Snap

Like mother, like daughter. Gwyneth Paltrow shared a cute photo of her two children Apple, 11, and Moses, 9, with their family dogs over the weekend (below)—and we can't get over how identical Apple's facial features are to her famous mom's visage.

"Brother proof. Sort of," the Goop founder captioned the sibling snap, referring to Apple's motorcycle helmet.

Paltrow has typically shied away from posting pictures of her children, but it seems the star has had a change of heart—this new 'gram comes just a few weeks after she posted a throwback baby shot of Apple on her daughter's 11th birthday.

Brother proof. Sort of. A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 6, 2015 at 7:35pm PDT

