Gwyneth Paltrow Leaps, Twirls, and Shakes Her Way Through Toddlerography with James Corden

From winning an Oscar, singing on TV and in concert, and managing a lifestyle brand, Gwyneth Paltrow has done it all. But can she handle Toddlerography? The actress was put to the test during Tuesday's The Late Late Show when she and host James Corden participated in the dance-centric segment in which the pair must mimic the unique off-the-cuff choreography performed by a few of the toughest 2- to 3-year-old dancers around.

Since pro dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum was the first guest to participate in the Late Late Show series, Paltrow had a tough act to follow. But the Academy Award winner held her own. Dressed in skin-tight black Lycra with a retro headband, she and the host prepared for the choreographers whom Corden had heard made "Beyoncé cry." The dancers were then challenged by four tiny children with moves set to the iconic hit "Flashdance... What a Feeling." There was jumping, twirling, head-rotating, leaping, shoulder-shaking, some butt thrusts, walking in a small circle, and even some rolling around on the floor.

At the end the two dancers enjoyed some well-deserved recovery and apple juice time. "Can you fit us in next week?" Corden asked one pint-size choreographer. When she agreed Paltrow and Corden fist bumped. We can't wait for the next segment of Toddlerography!

Watch Paltrow and Corden show off their dance moves in the video.