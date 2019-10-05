Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wrote the Sweetest Instagram Birthday Tribute to Dakota Johnson

While most of us can only hope to be cordial with an ex's new significant other, Gwyneth Paltrow goes above and beyond the call of duty with her ex-husband Chris Martin's girlfriend of two years, Dakota Johnson.

On Friday night, Paltrow publicly wished Johnson a "happy birthday" on her Instagram grid, writing a sweet tribute in honor of the actress. "Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem," she captioned a photo of Johnson cuddling with her puppy. She also added a blue heart emoji for good measure.

It's no secret that Gwyneth and Dakota are on great terms, despite the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star dating the mom of two's former husband. In addition to celebrating holidays and special occasions together as a family, Johnson and Paltrow have also hung out solo.

And Gwyneth is reportedly the one who took the initiative to "integrate Dakota into family life," according to an insider close to the Iron Man actress.

“It’s very important to her to be on good terms with Chris’s girlfriends,” the source told People of Paltrow back in May. “She’s not at all threatened by Dakota and loves that Chris is happy — she’s very secure about sex and relationships and is not competitive in that way.”

“She’s very much in love with her husband and loves sharing time with everyone she considers part of her family,” the insider added. “At this point that very much includes Dakota.”

Just another reason why Gwyneth and Chris are the epitome of ex-couple goals.