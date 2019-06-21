Gwyneth Paltrow's Dad Gave Her a Brutal Reality Check After She Won an Oscar

Gwyneth Paltrow was just 26 when she won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love — and now, the Goop founder says the fame might have gone to her head at the time, at least according to her dad.

"My philosophy is, like, fame is actually not very good for us as people because everybody starts removing all of your obstacles, and I think friction is actually what makes you grow," she said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday. "And so all of a sudden, I was a pretty young woman and everyone was removing my obstacles and I got to stop waiting on line, etcetera, whatever the case was, and I think incrementally, I started just behaving a little strangely or a little weird."

Enter: Bruce Paltrow, her late father, who was a TV producer and director. He apparently sat her down for a reality check, and he didn't mince his words.

"He said, in his inimitable Brooklyn way, 'Um, you're kind of turning into an a—hole," Paltrow recalled.

"It ended up being this incredibly important moment in my life, where he really burst a bubble for me where I could see, oh this is actually really dangerous that everybody is wanting to remove obstacles," she admitted.

Fellow guest Tom Hanks agreed, chiming in, "It infantilizes you, I think that's one of the things. You can get away with ridiculous things in life."

Sounds like every famous person needs a Bruce Paltrow in their lives.