Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Had a Totally Chill Double Date with Their New Partners

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin practically wrote the book on amicable breakups, so it's no surprise that they go on double dates together with their new significant others.

The former married couple was photographed in the Hamptons together along with their respective new partners, Brad Falchuk and Dakota Johnson, all looking perfectly friendly.

Paltrow and Martin, of course, are famous for using the term "conscious uncoupling" to describe their split, and while the phrase sparked backlash at the time, it looks like it's working out pretty well for them.

Last September Paltrow married TV producer Falchuk after nearly four years together. In InStyle's 25th anniversary issue, she revealed that she and Falchuk are moving in together soon, having lived separately for the first year of their marriage.

"Married life has been really good," she said. "We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month. I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun."

Martin and Johnson were rumored to have split earlier this year, but it seems like the gossip was false — or they reunited. The two were photographed together at a party for her movie, Covers, and in the Hamptons separate from their double date with Paltrow and Falchuk.

Paltrow and Johnson, for their part, seem to enjoy each other's company. Earlier this year, they were even photographed hanging out sans Martin.