Gwyneth Paltrow Is Reportedly Signing a Prenup to Protect Her Kids
Gwyneth Paltrow is in love! But love won’t protect your savings account, girl.
Like any smart businesswoman, Paltrow is looking to safeguard her assets before walking down the aisle. According to E! News, the 45-year-old and her fiancée, Glee co-creator Brad Falchuck, have a prenup prepared ahead of the wedding.
“Yes, there is a prenup. It was very easy and they were both agreeable to the terms,” a source told E!. “This was just one of the steps in their wedding planning process. They have both been married before and felt this needed to happen.” The source added that their decision to have a prenup was easy, and that they chose to do so to protect their individual assets and children.
The Goop entrepreneur first confirmed the engagement to Falchuk, 47, in January, and also dropped a couple photo that graced the cover of Goop Magazine. “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a health and happy relationship,” they said in a joint statement.
Falchuk has two children from a previous marriage, while Paltrow, of course, consciously uncoupled from Chris Martin, who she has two pretty famous kids with—Apple, 13 and Moses, 12.
In April, Paltrow’s girl squad came together for her bachelorette party, with guests including Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Reese Witherspoon—all of whom know a thing or two about finding love again. Maybe the girls insisted she sign the doc? Wise women if so.