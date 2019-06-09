Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She and Husband Brad Falchuk Don't Live Together Full-Time

Just when you thought Gwyneth Paltrow was done writing the modern-family rule book, she throws another curve-ball our way.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actress opened up about her her unconventional living situation with husband, Brad Falchuk. It turns out, the newlyweds don't sleep under the same roof together every evening. Instead, Brad stays at her home only four days a week, and spends the remaining three nights at his own place.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

While the set-up may seem odd for a newly-married couple, Gwyneth says her friends are envious of their arrangement. "Oh, all my married friends that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she told the newspaper.

Gwyn's intimacy coach Michaela Boehm also gave her seal of approval, adding that it gives "polarity" to the relationship, and, therefore, keeps things fresh. And the Goop founder explained that it works in terms of navigating their blended family, which seems to be going smoothly so far.

Notably, Paltrow and her ex Chris Martin "consciously uncoupled" back in 2014, and, four years later, she got remarried to Falchuk and took a "family honeymoon."

“Well, of course,” Gwyneth said of inviting her ex to the Maldives. “Chris is family and Brad and he, they’re like, totally friends.”

During her discussion, she also gushed about Dakota Johnson, Chris's new girlfriend: "I adore her. She's a fantastic woman."

Meanwhile, Gwyneth is still figuring out her role as a stepmom. "I have no idea," she replied when asked if she thinks she's a good stepmom to Brad's two children, Brody and Isabella. "I mean sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls. If you're not drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted."