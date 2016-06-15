Is there one definitive way of wearing New York designer Rosie Assoulin 's voluminous pieces? If you're Gwyneth Paltrow , a touch of gold jewels does the trick.

That's what the Oscar-winning actress paired her blue fall 2016 jumpsuit with Tuesday in L.A., where the star was on hand to imbibe on Svedka's new cucumber lime vodka, which after a few sips surely had guests peering over Paltrow's award-worthy ensemble. The 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur wore the intricate frock, which features a wide leg, oversize sleeves, and a ribbed-up, cross body design that helped flaunt her toned midriff, with a low-key 'do that harkens back to no-frills '70s styles.