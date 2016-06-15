Gwyneth Paltrow Takes a Summery Blue Rosie Assoulin Jumpsuit for a Spin
Is there one definitive way of wearing New York designer Rosie Assoulin's voluminous pieces? If you're Gwyneth Paltrow, a touch of gold jewels does the trick.
That's what the Oscar-winning actress paired her blue fall 2016 jumpsuit with Tuesday in L.A., where the star was on hand to imbibe on Svedka's new cucumber lime vodka, which after a few sips surely had guests peering over Paltrow's award-worthy ensemble. The 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur wore the intricate frock, which features a wide leg, oversize sleeves, and a ribbed-up, cross body design that helped flaunt her toned midriff, with a low-key 'do that harkens back to no-frills '70s styles.
Back in April, Paltrow threw caution to the wind and dared to rock a fuzzy cashmere sweater with trousers in cool Southern California weather, a look that proves why she's one of fashion's many muses. After all, the star, who's planning a Goop clothing line, has previously dipped her feet into the style pond, collaborating with designers and fashion houses as revered as Valentino.
This outfit is a win, for sure.