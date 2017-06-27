Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore a Very Skimpy Black Bikini to the Beach

When Gwyneth Paltrow visited the beach this week, of course she did it in style.
The actress and lifestyle mogul took a break from her new business ventures to enjoy a little sand and sun, and she wore very little to do it. Paltrow hung out on the beach in a black bikini that left little to the imagination.
She looked better than ever, and paired her swimsuit with a simple pair of black Electric Crasher sunglasses ($150) and a topknot. Paltrow has not been shy about wearing bikini looks on the beach before, but this might be our favorite swim look of hers yet.
VIDEO: Make Me Gwyn: Gywneth Paltrow Shows InStyle's EIC Laura Brown How to Be Her
On the same day as her beach trip, Paltrow took to Instagram to share a (very impressive) snap of a dancing silhouette by the water. Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised to hear that Paltrow is secretly a phenomenal dancer, too.
Is there anything she can't do?