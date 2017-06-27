Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore a Very Skimpy Black Bikini to the Beach

When Gwyneth Paltrow visited the beach this week, of course she did it in style.

The actress and lifestyle mogul took a break from her new business ventures to enjoy a little sand and sun, and she wore very little to do it. Paltrow hung out on the beach in a black bikini that left little to the imagination.

She looked better than ever, and paired her swimsuit with a simple pair of black Electric Crasher sunglasses ($150) and a topknot. Paltrow has not been shy about wearing bikini looks on the beach before, but this might be our favorite swim look of hers yet.

VIDEO: Make Me Gwyn: Gywneth Paltrow Shows InStyle's EIC Laura Brown How to Be Her

On the same day as her beach trip, Paltrow took to Instagram to share a (very impressive) snap of a dancing silhouette by the water. Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised to hear that Paltrow is secretly a phenomenal dancer, too.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Is Moving Away from Acting to Focus on Goop

Is there anything she can't do?

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim Peiffer with InStyle. I'm here with fitness expert Tracy Anderson, who is responsible for some of the hottest bodies in Hollywood. Tracy, Gwyneth Paltrow is one of your clients and has been doing this workout forever. Her. She's super committed and she has such an incredible figure. Everyone knows that. What's a move that we can do to get a body like hers? Yes well she does work out very hard. But not too hard. So the nice thing about Gwyneth, the biggest take away is that she shows up each day for herself and connects with her body through my method. It really just helps balance. [INAUDIBLE] her. And create balance where there's a balance in her body over, and over, and over. Which is why, because she's consistent with it. She always continues to look better, and better, and better. The two moves I'm gonna share with you are Gwyneth inspirations to look and be your best self. I love it. Yep. Okay, so I love her beautiful, long. Lean arms that we keep. She's super strong but you wouldn't, you know, she looks very feminine and I like that. So I love this little like hook of definition that we created, you know, on her and maintained on her so this move helps with that. So you're gonna bend your arm slightly and take it up over your head, drop it down, open it, and open the shoulder too. You need to keep that slight bend. One of the things that people. Do that's a mistake a lot with these moves. Where you're trying to hold this very specific hinged lever outside of your shoulder is they'll collapse it in too much. Or they'll just kind of like let it hang lifeless. It's very important that everything's engaged. So you just want to slightly bend it and hold that. [INAUDIBLE] As you rotate in your shoulder. And you can see that I'm sticking my chest out. [INAUDIBLE] it. And I'm opening. So we can do 20 on the right, and 20 on the left. And if the three point weights become really easy for you, you can do this with five pounds too. Five pounds? [CROSSTALK] I have to say that when it's up [UNKNOWN] [INAUDIBLE] Yeah, she's very strong. So yeah that's good. And the other thing is that I wanna do a plank movement with you because I really multitask with her because. She's very busy. You know, she's, well I don't know if you know, but she's a working mother. [LAUGH] And she does a lot of things really well. And one of the things she also does well in that very busy schedule is she shows up for her workout. So I like to not waste her time at all. And, so a lot of the moves are working the entire body at once. And so I'm going to have you do kinda a plank total body movement. Okay so you're going to get into a plank position and you're going to lift your right leg up through your abs. Lower your right hip down to the ground. Lift up through the plank and then lower your left knee down. Left elbow down and extend your leg up to the ceiling. Back to the plank. Drop. Up. And down. Make sure that here, you're actually. Yep. Good. Good job. And no joke, I like it. No joke, you're working the whole body. And you have to think about it. You have to be thoughtful. You can't be making a grocery list, you know? [CROSSTALK] No, absolutely not, no she actually connects to her self. She's really, really good about that. The people making the grocery list, I won't show up for them. [LAUGH] [INAUDIBLE] Thank you so much. Absolutely, my pleasure.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim Peiffer with InStyle. I'm here with fitness expert Tracy Anderson, who is responsible for some of the hottest bodies in Hollywood. Tracy, Gwyneth Paltrow is one of your clients and has been doing this workout forever. Her. She's super committed and she has such an incredible figure. Everyone knows that. What's a move that we can do to get a body like hers? Yes well she does work out very hard. But not too hard. So the nice thing about Gwyneth, the biggest take away is that she shows up each day for herself and connects with her body through my method. It really just helps balance. [INAUDIBLE] her. And create balance where there's a balance in her body over, and over, and over. Which is why, because she's consistent with it. She always continues to look better, and better, and better. The two moves I'm gonna share with you are Gwyneth inspirations to look and be your best self. I love it. Yep. Okay, so I love her beautiful, long. Lean arms that we keep. She's super strong but you wouldn't, you know, she looks very feminine and I like that. So I love this little like hook of definition that we created, you know, on her and maintained on her so this move helps with that. So you're gonna bend your arm slightly and take it up over your head, drop it down, open it, and open the shoulder too. You need to keep that slight bend. One of the things that people. Do that's a mistake a lot with these moves. Where you're trying to hold this very specific hinged lever outside of your shoulder is they'll collapse it in too much. Or they'll just kind of like let it hang lifeless. It's very important that everything's engaged. So you just want to slightly bend it and hold that. [INAUDIBLE] As you rotate in your shoulder. And you can see that I'm sticking my chest out. [INAUDIBLE] it. And I'm opening. So we can do 20 on the right, and 20 on the left. And if the three point weights become really easy for you, you can do this with five pounds too. Five pounds? [CROSSTALK] I have to say that when it's up [UNKNOWN] [INAUDIBLE] Yeah, she's very strong. So yeah that's good. And the other thing is that I wanna do a plank movement with you because I really multitask with her because. She's very busy. You know, she's, well I don't know if you know, but she's a working mother. [LAUGH] And she does a lot of things really well. And one of the things she also does well in that very busy schedule is she shows up for her workout. So I like to not waste her time at all. And, so a lot of the moves are working the entire body at once. And so I'm going to have you do kinda a plank total body movement. Okay so you're going to get into a plank position and you're going to lift your right leg up through your abs. Lower your right hip down to the ground. Lift up through the plank and then lower your left knee down. Left elbow down and extend your leg up to the ceiling. Back to the plank. Drop. Up. And down. Make sure that here, you're actually. Yep. Good. Good job. And no joke, I like it. No joke, you're working the whole body. And you have to think about it. You have to be thoughtful. You can't be making a grocery list, you know? [CROSSTALK] No, absolutely not, no she actually connects to her self. She's really, really good about that. The people making the grocery list, I won't show up for them. [LAUGH] [INAUDIBLE] Thank you so much. Absolutely, my pleasure.