Gwyneth Paltrow Turns 45 Today! Celebrate with Her Most Adorable Family Photos

Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow! The Oscar-winning actress and lifestyle guru may turn 45 today, but to be perfecly honest, we think she looks exactly the same as she did 15 years ago. For that reason, she's officially on our list of Hollywood stars that never age.

Paltrow, whose red carpet looks have stunned since early on in her career (who could forget the iconic pink Ralph Lauren gown she wore to accept her Academy Award in 1999?), has created a multi-hypenated career for herself as a talented Hollywood star, cookbook author, Goop founder, clothing and furniture designer, as well as a mother of two.

Her adorable children with ex-husband Chris Martin (Apple, 13, and Moses, 11), have been featured more prominently on her Instagram feed lately, and fans simply can't get enough of their lovely likeness to Paltrow and Martin—plus their high-profile playdate with Blue Ivy Carter during Martin and Beyoncé's Superbowl Halftime performance last year was a meetup for the history books.

Celebrate the star's special day with a few more snaps of her mini-me crew, starting with the one above:

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream 🍦🎂🍏@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time. I love you more than words could ever possibly express. #moses A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We 💖you so much! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:41am PST

❤️🇵🇪❤️ A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 2, 2016 at 2:38pm PDT

On my way to the 50th anniversary party for an #icon @LaMer #MyLaMerStory #LaMerInfluencer #LaMer @kiranasrat @giannandrea1 @teamsaltzman #healmostdidntletmeoutofthehouse A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 13, 2015 at 6:47pm PDT

#🍎 #🌊 #glastonbury #coldplay A video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 26, 2016 at 3:43pm PDT

#sagradafamilia #goopgo A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 30, 2016 at 3:28am PDT

Lazin' in the grass. Happy Mother's Day to all 💕 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 8, 2016 at 2:49pm PDT

When your dad wishes you an early 10th birthday at work...#coldplaylima A video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 5, 2016 at 10:41pm PDT

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 3, 2016 at 10:55am PDT

#superbowl50 jacket game A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Feb 7, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Feb 6, 2016 at 8:12pm PST

🌲❤️🌲❤️🌲 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 25, 2015 at 1:35pm PST

Let's do this.... 🎃 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 31, 2015 at 6:08pm PDT

Baby daddy in a sweet duet with the immensely talented #edsheeran #yellow A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 25, 2015 at 9:14pm PDT

Dog days are done #backtoschool A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 1, 2015 at 6:36pm PDT

Summer math face #homestretch A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 21, 2015 at 3:07pm PDT

Beach day with my little beauty 🌊☀️💕 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 12, 2015 at 1:29pm PDT

Hope it was a happy 4th! ❤️💥🇺🇸 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jul 4, 2015 at 8:01pm PDT

#taylorswift thanks for giving me and my little man our best date night ever. #hydepark 🇬🇧❤️ A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 29, 2015 at 2:13am PDT

Nothing like father/daughter love. Happy Father's Day to you, CAJM 🌟🌟🌟. Here is to all the engaged and present fathers, you create a backbone for society. We honor you all today 💗💗💗 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 21, 2015 at 1:58pm PDT

Brother proof. Sort of. A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 6, 2015 at 7:35pm PDT

💔 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 10, 2015 at 3:41pm PDT

Happy 9th birthday my sweet Moses! You are an incredible, amazing, beautiful boy inside and out. ...❤️❤️❤️🎉🎊🎁🎈 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 8, 2015 at 5:35pm PDT

New additions to the family! #thesmilesaysitall #happyeaster A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 5, 2015 at 2:55pm PDT

#vivamexcio #agradecida A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 4, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT

Yippie Ki-Yay motherf*&$rs, the Big Sky country today on @goop A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jul 24, 2014 at 1:34pm PDT

#tbt #luckiestmomever #exumas A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 17, 2014 at 2:31pm PDT