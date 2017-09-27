Gwyneth Paltrow Turns 45 Today! Celebrate with Her Most Adorable Family Photos

Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow! The Oscar-winning actress and lifestyle guru may turn 45 today, but to be perfecly honest, we think she looks exactly the same as she did 15 years ago. For that reason, she's officially on our list of Hollywood stars that never age.
Paltrow, whose red carpet looks have stunned since early on in her career (who could forget the iconic pink Ralph Lauren gown she wore to accept her Academy Award in 1999?), has created a multi-hypenated career for herself as a talented Hollywood star, cookbook author, Goop founder, clothing and furniture designer, as well as a mother of two.
Her adorable children with ex-husband Chris Martin (Apple, 13, and Moses, 11), have been featured more prominently on her Instagram feed lately, and fans simply can't get enough of their lovely likeness to Paltrow and Martin—plus their high-profile playdate with Blue Ivy Carter during Martin and Beyoncé's Superbowl Halftime performance last year was a meetup for the history books.
Celebrate the star's special day with a few more snaps of her mini-me crew, starting with the one above: