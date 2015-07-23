Gwyneth Paltrow Is Launching a Beauty Line

Hold on to your Stella McCartney for Goop–branded hats and break out the gluten-free spirits: Gwyneth Paltrow is officially launching a beauty line!

The star has teamed up with Juice Beauty to develop a range of makeup and skin care, set to roll out next spring. Paltrow has been an investor with the company since February, and considering her passion for living a clean lifestyle and the brand's all-organic fomulas, the partnership couldn't have been more perfect. "We'll leave the scientific formulas to the chemists. I'm very involved in everything from the textures, consistencies, color, palette," she previously told Fortune. "With the makeup, I've been very involved in everything—not the chemical formulations—but how the formulations will look and feel. All the way to the packaging and the branding."

With the collection underway, Paltrow is becoming quite the force to be reckoned with in the beauty sphere—she's the face of Restorsea skin care, Max Factor makeup, and Hugo Boss scents for women, and is an investor in the Blo blow-dry bar. The only thing left for her to do is to launch an eponymous fragrance of her own, which we imagine would feature Earth-friendly ingredients tempered by sandalwood and an unexpected kale note, but until then, stay tuned for her collaboration with Juice Beauty to debut in March of next year.

