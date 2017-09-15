Gwyneth Paltrow’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Apple Really Loves Fashion

We already knew Gwyneth Paltrow’s 13-year-old daughter with Chris Martin, Apple, was physically a total mini-me of her gorgeous mom. But now we know she’s definitely following in the actress’s fashionable footsteps.

Paltrow celebrated the opening of Goop’s first permanent brick-and-mortar location, Goop Lab, on Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif., and young Apple was one of the party’s most celebrated guests—for good reason.

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Feb 6, 2016 at 8:12pm PST

Quite the social butterfly during the event, she chatted with her mom’s friends like Kelly Sawyer and excitedly walked around the store in a graphic jean jacket, matching jeans, and a crop top. At one point, she picked up a black leather ankle boot, showed it to her mom, winked, flashed a big smile, and hit a spin. She continued to shop, saying, “Mom, I love these jeans!” as she palmed a pair of distressed Mother flares.

It was clear that the two are very close. Apple had no qualms about showing her mom affection at the event, even going up to her to give her a kiss on the cheek and hug her as she palmed a cone full of French fries. Friends Rachel Zoe, Kelly Sawyer, Jennifer Meyer, Demi Moore, and Sarah and Erin Foster (below) were in the room as Paltrow welcomed everyone in a one-shoulder Antonio Berardi dress. “It’s very, very exciting,” Paltrow told InStyle about the opening of the store.

Courtesy BFA

“It’s kind of a dream come true. When I was a little girl I used to walk from my house on 21st street to 26th street to buy candy from like where the entrance of my store is, so it’s the most surreal, full circle moment. I’m so excited and appreciative, and I kind of can’t believe it. It’s like a pinch-me moment.”

The 1,300 square foot space in Brentwood Country Mart, designed by Roman and Williams, was re-imagined as Goop’s own Brentwood bungalow, complete with a living room, kitchen, apothecary, mudroom, greenhouse, and porch. “I really wanted people to feel like they were coming into our Goop home, our apartment, and that it be like aesthetically different from a retail experience, that it would feel more like a house—like you were coming into somebody’s boudoir,” she said.

Courtesy BFA

The event also marked the launch of the Goop x Christian Louboutin limited capsule collection, with guests previewing the Bow T Pumps in black satin, suede pom-pom pumps, baby shoes, and more in the living room.

As for their collaboration, the Oscar winner told us, “I said to him, look, what I would love is to have kind of a wardrobe of shoes that’ll never go out of style, that you can invest in and keep forever,” she added, showing off the Bow T black satin bow pumps on her feet. “I can definitely give these to my daughter.”

Christian Louboutin himself told us his favorite shoes in the collection were the children’s shoes, since it was the first time ever he had designed them.

Courtesy BFA

“She’s such a driven mom and she said, let’s do children’s shoes, which I wanted to do for a long time, but I thought, I can sort of postpone things for me,” he said. “But if I do it with someone who’s quite there, and behind everything, I will do it. So I said, okay. Let’s do all of it.”

Apple might be too grown up for the children’s collection, but something tells us we’ll spot her in Louboutin designs in no time.