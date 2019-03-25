Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Doesn't Approve of Her Mom's Latest Instagram Photo 

Even celebrity spawn get sassy with their parents on social media. Just ask Gwyneth Paltrow, who posted an adorable selfie of herself and look-alike daughter Apple Martin on a ski lift over the weekend.

Though it's not immediately clear that it's Apple in the helmet and oversized ski goggles, Paltrow captioned the post with apple, ski, and heart emojis, which gave away the 14-year-old's identity. However, it seems as if GP and her daughter have an arrangement, in which Gwyneth can't post any photos of Apple without her blessing.

The actress breached their contract by sharing the above snapshot, and Apple was not having it. "Mom we have discussed this," she wrote. "You may not post anything without my consent."

Image zoom @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Paltrow hit back with an equally cheeky comment, saying: "You can't even see your face!" It's true, and appears like mom won this battle, as the photo still remains on Gwyneth's Instagram grid.

Ah, teenagers. You gotta love 'em.