Gwyneth Paltrow Found an "Approved" Photo to Post for Her Daughter's 15th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter (and Gwyneth, by extension) celebrated a major milestone on Tuesday: Apple Martin turned 15.

Paltrow recently learned (the hard way) that she cannot simply post a photo of her teenage daughter for her 6.1 million followers to see — no, she must seek photo approval.

In March, Gwyneth shared a shot of her and her eldest on a chair lift, upon which Martin immediately commented, “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.”



This time around, Apple made sure her mom didn’t make the same mistake, providing her own “approved” shots for Paltrow’s birthday tribute.

Gwyneth did as she was told (as far as we can tell), posting a cute pic of Apple holding a pink rose between her teeth with a heartfelt message: “Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!”

On the next slide, G.P. shared a screenshot of her and Apple’s exchange over the “approved birthday posts.”

“Don’t need to break the old internet again, now do we?” Paltrow joked, while Apple responded, “Yeah let’s not.”

Approved photo or not, somehow we think these two might just "break the old internet” anyway.