Gwyneth Paltrow’s 14-Year-Old Apple Is Slowly Morphing Into Her

We'd bet actual money that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 14-year-old daughter Apple has heard the adage "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree" on loop for probably her entire life. But as annoying as it might be to be followed by the phrase wherever you go, the crux of its argument is accurate.

Apple is the spitting image of her Oscar-winning mom, and a rare snap from Paltrow on Sunday only furthers the point. The lookalike evidence du jour? Apple's beachy, tousled waves, which might as well have been copy/pasted from Paltrow's own head.

Noooooo summer don’t go A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 26, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT

In the picture, Apple stands next to 12-year-old brother Moses in a rare peek at Paltrow's home life. Remember when Apple was a tiny tot attending her dad (Paltrow's ex, Coldplay front man Chris Martin)'s concert?

RELATED: Goop Queen Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Down Her Surprising Diet

The photo below was only taken in 2005, how was it that long ago?

MJ Kim

Suddenly, we feel very very old.