Gwyneth Paltrow and Jin Soon Launch Chic New Nail Polishes You'll Want to Add to Your Collection

Well, here’s a launch we know you’ll love: Gwyneth Paltrow and manicurist Jin Soon Choi have collaborated on two limited edition nail polish collections, and they’re both available on Goop starting today!

While the two trio of sets (below) will certainly make for some seriously chic stocking stuffers (and add an elegant touch to our holiday manicures), it’s safe to say the classic ranges will be staples in our nail polish wardrobes long after the festivities are over. The first set features three go-with-anything hues, perfect for those who prefer to make a subtle statement. But if you’re in the market for something a bit more eye-catching, go for the gorgeous shades of reds for a few enviable looks that are both timeless and glam (much like Paltrow herself).

Courtesy

Best of all, Jinsoon polishes are vegan-friendly and 5-free, which means no harmful chemicals will be included. Ready to shop? Priced at $48 each, head to goop.com to pick up the collections now.