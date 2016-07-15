Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't step in front of the cameras too often, but when she does, it's always worth discussing.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old Oscar-winning multi-hyphenate ditched Southern California for Toronto, stopping by Holt Renfrew's flagship to celebrate all things Juice Beauty, the makeup brand she lends her know-how to and has partnered with for her own Goop skin-care line. For the occasion, Paltrow once again stunned, this time in a casual Michael Kors two-piece that consisted of a long-sleeve blouse with bow-neckline detailing and perfectly fitted trousers in the exact same hue.