Gwyneth Paltrow Had the Best Response to Seeing Someone Else in Her Iconic Oscars Dress

Supermodel extraordinaire Karen Elson shared her latest InStyle cover on Instagram — pretty normal stuff for any model. But there was one comment in particular that stood out: it came from Gwyneth Paltrow. The superstar is known to pop into the comments section, but this time, it meant something super special, because Elson happened to be wearing the gown that Paltrow wore to the Oscars back in 1999, when she won a statuette for her work in Shakespeare in Love.

"Sometimes you do a shoot that is so special you have to pinch yourself. I had the pleasure to wear iconic dresses from the red carpet over the years worn by women I profoundly admire. Like this pretty in pink dress worn by the radiant @gwynethpaltrow made by @ralphlauren that she wore to the 1999 Academy Awards which she won the Oscar for Shakespeare In Love. The whole story is magical," Elson wrote. "Thank you @sebastianfaena @juliavonboehmand @laurabrown99 for making this happen and to everyone who was a part of it, especially of course to the actresses and designers for allowing us to wear these stunning outfits more images to come."

The cover image managed to grab Paltrow's attention and she was quick to comment.

"You wore it better," Paltrow responded, adding a heart emoji.

Paltrow's pink dress is often cited as one the star's biggest fashion moments. It stood out during the Oscar telecast, even during overhead, shots thanks to its standout baby-pink color and Paltrow's newly minted status as Hollywood's Next Big Thing. At just 26 years old, Paltrow had already taken home a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for the role of Viola, so the Oscar win was just the crown jewel to her awards season. On top of everything, it wasn't the work of a stylist. It was all Paltrow.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1999 Academy Awards. Photo by Getty Images.

"When you are with your girlfriends, and you try on this pretty pink dress, and you think it is so great, so pretty," Paltrow said of the Ralph Lauren creation, which she had tried on just a few days before the big show. "I just wanted to look very sweet."

Now that the dress is getting a second life on Elson, it looks like it's getting a whole new legion of fans. Pretty in pink looks even better the second time around.