Gwyneth Hits the London Scene, Jennifer Hudson's High Note and More!

Richard Young/Startraks
Bronwyn Barnes
Mar 22, 2011 @ 2:30 pm

Last night in London, Gwyneth Paltrow and Elle MacPherson got cocktail party chic to help Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier celebrate the grand re-opening of the luxe label's flagship store. After the ribbon cutting, the crowd headed to the members-only Marks Club for some after-partying. Across the pond, Jennifer Hudson hit a high note in a sleek sequin dress at a bash for her new album, Kate Winslet went fashion-forward for the premiere of her new HBO mini-series, and Steven Tyler showed up to support daughter Liv at the debut of her super hero-themed flick. See more photos from last night's parties in the gallery.

