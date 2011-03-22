Gwyneth Hits the London Scene, Jennifer Hudson's High Note and More!

Last night in London, Gwyneth Paltrow and Elle MacPherson got cocktail party chic to help Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier celebrate the grand re-opening of the luxe label's flagship store. After the ribbon cutting, the crowd headed to the members-only Marks Club for some after-partying. Across the pond, Jennifer Hudson hit a high note in a sleek sequin dress at a bash for her new album, Kate Winslet went fashion-forward for the premiere of her new HBO mini-series, and Steven Tyler showed up to support daughter Liv at the debut of her super hero-themed flick. See more photos from last night's parties in the gallery.