See Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie In Vivienne Westwood's New Campaign

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Meredith Lepore
Jul 21, 2015 @ 9:30 am

Are you ready to see a new side of Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie? The actress has traded in her sword and suit of armor for gorgeous garbs to fulfill her role as the new face of Vivienne Westwood's fall 2015 campaign.

Titled "Unisex," the new campaign was shot by Juergen Teller and features edgy photographs of the actress with textured hair and heavy eye makeup and draped in plaids and sheer fabrics.

"In this collection the same suit can be work by a man and a woman, then I realized Gwendoline would be perfect and would fit the clothes so I asked her to do it," designer Vivienne Westwood said in a statement. "She is such an attractive woman—when I asked her to be in the show, as well as the campaign, we got to know each other. She is a really interesting woman."

Both the fashion label as well as Christie shared pictures from the new line on Instagram:

Christie, who stars in the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, said in a statement, "It is so relevant for Vivienne Westwood to reassert their activist mindset and create a collection that takes us beyond our current gender stereotypes with beauty and intelligence."

The actress also walked in the label's Paris Fashion Week show in March.

