Gwendoline Christie’s Look at the Game Of Thrones Premiere Had Everyone Talking

Winter may have come, but Gwendoline Christie was positively on fire at last night's premiere for Game of Thrones season 8.

The actress, who plays Brienne of Tarth on the show, showed up on the red carpet for the HBO hit's final season in a flowy Iris van Herpen gown featuring an all-over gold and purple cloud print resembling flames. The floor-length dress featured long cascading sleeves that, when pulled up, made Christie look like the human equivalent of the fire emoji.

Image zoom Gwendoline Christie completely shut things down in an Iris Van Herpen gown, Delfina Delettrezz jewels, and Manolo Blahnik heels. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

With sleeves like that, the dress looked even more stunning in action as Christie posed for the cameras.

It wasn't long before her look became a social media moment, with plenty of people pledging allegiance to Brienne of Tarth.

On the red carpet, Christie discussed her role on the show, addressing how the show's audience has affected its portrayal of women. "What they want are more female characters and they want more complex female characters," she said.

Gwendoline Christie on how audience input affected women's roles in #GameofThrones: "What they want are more female characters and they want more complex female characters" https://t.co/pwhX7AmHzw pic.twitter.com/YemudQNZjA — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2019

She also opened up about her favorite character: Catelyn Stark, former lady of Winterfell, who — spoiler alert if you're way behind on Thrones — her character, Brienne, served at the beginning of the show.

Brienne pledged loyalty to Catelyn Stark, and the former lady of Winterfell is also Gwendoline Christie's favorite female #GameofThrones character https://t.co/pwhX7AmHzw pic.twitter.com/5BsSiiAtaW — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2019

RELATED: Maisie Williams's Hair Isn't Pink Anymore

Christie told Evening Standard last year that she's been fascinated by fashion since an early age.

"It was a combination of wanting to escape the unpleasant narrative that was being applied to me at school, where I was bullied terribly, and loving the transportative nature of the arts," said the actress, who is dating fashion designer Giles Deacon. "It was about not wanting to live a prescriptive life."

If this dress is anything to go by, she succeeded — it's anything but prescriptive.