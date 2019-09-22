Everyone Thinks Gwendoline Christie Dressed Like Jesus at the Emmys 

All hail Brienne of Tarth.

Gwendoline Christie, who is up for her first Emmy tonight, arrived on the purple carpet in a Gucci confection worthy of only the greatest knight.

Christie famously submitted herself for the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series after learning that HBO would not. “I just had to do it for me,” she told the L.A. Times of her decision. “And I had to do it as a testament to the character and what I feel she represents.”

The actress, whose Emmys look is drawing comparisons to Jesus, arrived in a medieval-style beige gown with a red robe and golden embroidery. She styled her hair in loose waves at her shoulders and accessorized with a pair of shoulder-length gold earrings.

Gwendoline Christie is my religion. pic.twitter.com/jk4NxnZbyS — tessa (@sherlockify) September 22, 2019

Gwendoline Christie ensuring that thousands of Catholics will now have to make an annual pilgrimage to the Microsoft Theater in the hopes that Our Lady of the Red Carpet appears again. — Joe Reid (@joereid) September 22, 2019

jesus walking on water / gwendoline christie walking the emmy’s carpet pic.twitter.com/7DJG5COH0N — emmy adams (@ohfIux) September 22, 2019

Tonight, Christie is up against against fellow Game of Thrones stars Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams, as well as Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw and Ozark’s Julia Garner for the Emmy.