Gwen Stefani's L.A.M.B. Collaborates With Burton: The Best Snow Outfits Ever?

Gwen Stefani is taking her designs to the slopes! The rock star just announced that her fashion line L.A.M.B. collaborated with Burton Snowboards to create a 10-piece capsule. The collection is filled with snow-friendly waterproof outerwear done up in Gwen's Cali-girl style, which means you'll find houndstooth tuxedo-stripe pants and a waist-cinching parka with fun stripes (shown), in addition to a selection of vests and beanies. Shop the lineup at Burton stores and on burton.com in mid-September, ranging from $35 to $360.

Plus, see Gwen Stefani's transformation.

MORE:• No Doubt + Fred Perry• The Changing Looks of Gwen• Gwen’s Blond Sunglasses