Gwen Stefani's Grammy Awards Look Belongs In a Museum

There's no question that Gwen Stefani knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, and she did just that at tonight's 2015 Grammy Awards. The superstar arrived for the ceremony in a handmade black Atelier Versace jumpsuit that featured an intricately crafted semi-sheer bodice which tapered down to skinny trousers.

"This is Atelier Versace. They are amazing—watching them create this, they literally sewed this thing by hand and I get to wear it," Stefani told Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet of her look on the red carpet. "I watched a lot of it actually because they flew out and put it on me and made little adjustments and cut it and sewed it, it's amazing. It's artwork."

As for her performance look? The fashion star has a second killer look in store: "I have more artwork to come for onstage, and it's Versace again. The dress is off the charts," Stefani shared. "I can't believe I'm at the Grammys...I feel like I'm in a dream. I did a song with Adam [Levine] and Maroon 5. It's all kind of a coincidence, just to be at the Grammys is exciting, but to be performing is really exciting so I feel really lucky."

