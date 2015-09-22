Gwen Stefani Is Launching an Urban Decay Makeup Collection

This is not a drill: Gwen Stefani has partnered with Urban Decay to launch the makeup collection of our dreams. No surprise here, the singer and cool-girl brand go way back—Stefani met Wende Zomnir, founding partner and chief creative officer, in the '90s when both No Doubt and Urban Decay were in their beginnings, and the two immediately hit it off. Recently, they joined forces to launch Urban Decay's Ultraviolet Edge initiative, and of course, a full-on makeup collaboration was the next logical step. "Everyone in my life knows I absolutely love makeup. From a very young age, it was an artistic passion of mine," Stefani says. "I love wearing makeup and having so many ways to express myself through it—it's my war paint. To be able to do a collaboration with people who get that concept and who are just as passionate is a dream come true."

Aside from a few shots on the brand's Instagram, the exact items included are left up to the imagination as of now, but we're sure there will be no shortage of bold colors, even bolder finishes, and of course, Gwen's trademark red lip. "We've made and created products that I actually wear every single day. It's the real thing," she adds. "I'm obsessed with everything we've done, and I can't wait to share it." Scroll down to get a sneak peek at the collection, and stay tuned for more previews of the entire range as the Nov. 22 launch date approaches.

urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram

urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram

