Gwen Stefani Talks "Love" in Song and Performs on the Today Show

Gwen Stefani is bringing us on a trip down memory lane. The platinum-haired songstress took over the Today show on Friday with performances of her new song "Misery" and nostalgia-inducing hits like the catchy 2004 single "Hollaback Girl."

The former The Voice coach, who is kicking off her first tour in seven years, started off her energetic set with a performance of "The Sweet Escape," complete with cheetah-print-clad dancers, before getting the crowd on its feet with songs like "Hollaback Girl" (watch above), and songs off new album This Is What the Truth Feels Like, including "Make Me Like You," and "Misery" (watch below).

The 46-year-old brought her trademark crimson lips and winged eyeliner to the event, changing up her sleek platinum strands by wearing them in a ponytail with the ends dyed black. Stefani stunned in an embellished black jumpsuit with sheer panels, which she paired with black boots and jeans with black fringe hanging off the back.

Although the mom-of-three did not mention beau Blake Shelton by name during her interview with Today, she did share that "Misery" is about love and talked about the healing process of making music.

She said, "It feels really incredible to share your story. You sing it, and it's like all these little Band-Aids go all over you and it's so comforting. I feel like that was my purpose, sort of. I'm honored." Watch her interview above.