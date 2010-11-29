Gwen Stefani Takes Her Son for a Manicure, Taylor Swift Talks Her Unruly Hair, and More!

1. Gwen Stefani and her son Kingston bond over regal metallic manicures. [JustJared.com]

2. Taylor Swift admits that her gorgeous curls are not easily tamed. [ShowBizSpy.com]

3. Salvatore Ferragamo has launched its first social media campaign to celebrate the W Bag. Share an inspirational story for a chance to win a purse! [PoshGlam.com]

4. Three upcoming TV projects are sure to keep Eva Longoria a very busy woman. [JustJared.com]

5. Justin Bieber stepped out with a trimmed 'do last week. Cue the teenage squeals! [HuffingtonPost.com]

6. Boom Boom Pow! The Black Eyed Peas will perform during Super Bowl halftime on February 6th. [HuffingtonPost.com]