See What Gwen Stefani Wore to Her Sons' First Communion

Gwen Stefani broke out her best church clothes for her sons' first communion yesterday, and she was basically the embodiment of springtime.

The 47-year-old mother of three wore a white and pink floral outfit as she proudly watched her two sons at church on Saturday. Stefani's ensemble included a simple white blouse tucked into a pencil skirt with a pink flower motif, and she pulled the look together with matching pink Kurt Geiger pumps and a few delicate flowers in her hair. At the religious event, both 10-year-old Kingston and 8-year-old Zuma made their first holy communion, and you can tell their mom was bursting with joy!

Stefani posted plenty of snaps throughout the day, capturing the kids in their adorable first communion outfits, as well as the stunning church where the ceremony was held. She also posted a few selfies, showing off her voluminous lashes, bold brows, and flawless complexion. Stefani is definitely one hot momma!

gwenstefani / Snapchat

gwenstefani / Snapchat

After church, the family celebrated the boys' milestone together—all in all, it looked like they had an amazing and memorable day.

We love seeing Stefani's adorable family—though Blake Shelton was surely missed.