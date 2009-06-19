Gwen Stefani Reveals Her Post-Baby Body

Hats off to No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani getting her bangin' pre-baby body back! The superstar revealed an amazing set of abs in front of thousands of people at a concert in Canada. So how'd she do it? After giving birth to second son, Zuma 10 months ago, the mother-of-two got busy at the gym four days a week with trainer Mike Heatlie. "I've tried yoga and Pilates before, but I just prefer old-school fitness workouts," Stefani told InStyle. Post-baby or not, Heatlie says women need to do more lightweight resistance training than cardio, limiting rest periods between sets. He also stresses that it's not just about the gym, "diet plays a big role in losing weight, period."

See Gwen's rad abs in person as No Doubt continues their tour across the U.S.

—Amy Barton

