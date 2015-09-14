Gwen Stefani Shows Off Wild New Purple Dip-Dyed Hair

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Meghan Overdeep
Sep 14, 2015 @ 10:00 am

Gwen Stefani has a brand new 'do, and this s— is bananas.

The recently-single singer posted a pic to her Instagram account showing off some major changes to her signature platinum locks. The 45-year-old Grammy winner, who dyed her tips black back in July, added a bright purple layer to her choppy strands creating a bold striped effect. Stefani's wild new hair leaves other recent celebrity dip-dyes like Rebel Wilson's and Gigi Hadid's in the dust, taking the dip-dye trend to a whole new level of hella good.

Can't want to get my hands on u Chicago! #riotfest @nodoubt @tonykanal @tomdumontnd @adrianyoungnd gx

A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Hi gx Chicago u were so good #yummy #thanku gx

A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

After the end of a nearly 13-year marriage to fellow musician Gavin Rossdale, we're happy to see that Stefani is getting back to her punk rock roots. Pun intended.

PHOTOS: New Hair 2015: See Celebrity Hair Makeovers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!