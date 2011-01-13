Gwen Stefani is the New Face of L'Oreal Paris

The eternally red-lipped Gwen Stefani just inked a beauty deal with L’Oréal Paris! The gorgeous multi-tasking singer, mother and designer—who is known for her perfectly-lined crimson lips (she even wears lipstick while jogging!)—will be the face of the brand's new Infallible Le Rouge long-wear lip color, shown left, People.com reports. “I can't believe I get to be one of the L'Oréal Paris girls,” Stefani said in a official release. “I love playing dress up, on stage or shooting videos, it's always been one of my favorite parts of being in a band. And to get to work with such a modern, talented group of people is really exciting. I'm a lucky, lucky girl.” Spot Gwen Stefani's first L'Oréal commercial during the Golden Globes this Sunday.

