Gwen Stefani to Launch Kids' Line with Target!

Stylish moms, take note! Gwen Stefani is launching a kidswear collection with Target called Harajuku Mini, a spin-off of her successful Harajuku Lovers line. “I’ve always wanted to do a cool children’s fashion line inspired by the supercute and playful kid’s clothing you find in Japan," Stefani told WWD. The brand will be debut on November 13th, followed by a second wave in January, and prices will range from $3.99 to $29.99. While we patiently wait, check out photos of Stefani with her fashionable kids, and more celeb moms and tots, in the gallery!

