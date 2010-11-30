Gwen Stefani Designs a Bugaboo Stroller to Benefit AIDS

One very stylish—and very lucky—tot will get the luxury of riding around in a Gwen Stefani signed and designed (Bugaboo) RED stroller. Only two of the strollers were manufactured—and Gwen owns the other one! The singer/designer created the strollers with fabric and studs from her Spring 2011 L.A.M.B. collection. The stroller goes on sale tomorrow on eBay in honor of World AIDS Day, and 100% of the sale price goes to The Global Fund, which aims to help eliminate AIDS in Africa.

