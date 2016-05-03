Gwen Stefani Heads to Carpool Karaoke! Watch Her Jam Out with James Corden in This Teaser

It's been a major year for Carpool Karaoke. With amazing guests like Jennifer Lopez, Chris Martin, and Adele, it must be hard for James Corden to keep up the momentum, but somehow the Late Late Show host has managed to do so with his next passenger. Gwen Stefani—who is having her own spectacular year with her album This Is What the Truth Feels Like topping the charts and her upcoming tour with Eve this summer—will appear on Carpool Karaoke during the The Late Late Show this Wednesday, May 4.

The new teaser for the episode starts off like an ad for a thriller, with dramatic music and the words, "This Wednesday, after over 30 million albums sold and three Grammys, it's time to help James get to work." Cut to Corden sitting in the trademark Range Rover next to Stefani, who sports a black turtleneck and her signature bright red pout. "Do you mind if we listen to some music?" he asks. "Please," Stefani says. "That's my favorite thing to do."

We see a snippet of the two singing her No Doubt hit "Don't Speak" and the solo tune "Used to Love You." Plus, we get to see Stefani act out emojis that Corden calls out. We know this is going to be a great ride!

Watch the teaser for Stefani's Carpool Karaoke segment above.