Gwen Stefani Looks So Different With a Blunt Bob and Bangs

Gwen Stefani's signature platinum blonde hair and cherry red lipstick dates back to her days of fronting No Doubt in the '90s. But she still manages to switch things up by experimenting with her hairstyles. Throughout the years, Stefani has worn deep side and center parts, pin-up curls, sculpted ponytails, and sleek clip-in extensions, but it's been a hot minute since she's worn bangs.

The singer debuted thick, blunt, choppy bangs and a shoulder-grazing bob on Monday night's episode of The Voice. This style made her look almost unrecognizable, but at the same time eerily familiar. That's because it's reminiscent of the lob and bangs she wore on the Sweet Escape album cover in 2006.

Stefani's hair makeover is the work of celebrity hairstylist Robert Vetica, who used Leonor Greyl products and Harry Josh hot tools to style the singer's bob. Vetica often works with Stefani on her looks for The Voice, creating fresh twists on her signature platinum hair each week.

But this may not be a permanent change. The singer's short hair is likely a wig, albeit a very,very, realistic one, because just a day later, Vetica shared Stefani's latest look from the show, a retro '60s look complete with a Brigitte Bardot-like bouffant.

Wig or no wig, it's always fun to see stars like Stefani who rarely stray from the signature look try something completely different. And even though this hair change may have only been temporary, it's still majorly on trend. So, if you've been considering the bob (without or without bangs), don't forget to screenshot Stefani's look.