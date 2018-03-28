Gwen Stefani Fits Right in at Blake Shelton's Oklahoma Ranch in Full Camouflage

Gwen Stefani may be a California girl, but that doesn't mean she can't also embrace her boyfriend Blake Shelton's Southern roots. Instead of going on a tropical getaway for spring break, the singer and her family headed to Oklahoma, where they've been having a blast in the great outdoors.

Stefani took to Instagram to share some photos of her family immersed in nature and they're blending right in—literally. With the exception of the 48-year-old mom of three, who decided that her incognito animal print should be leopard, her family is dressed in head-to-toe camouflage.

Her oldest son Kingston, 11, looks so grown up dressed in a quarter zip and a baseball cap, while her goddaughter Stella looks extremely adorable in rolled up overalls and boots.

Instead of her usually polished look, Gwen keeps it casual styling her platinum blonde hair in a messy bun and wearing minimal makeup.

Yesterday, she shared a few videos of everyone jumping from cliffs into the river and playing in the sand, as well as riding all around on ATVs.

The country life is a pretty big departure for Stefani, but she and her sons have definitely embraced it. In an interview with Marie Claire last year, Stefani raved about going to Oklahoma. "It’s very tribal,” she said. “Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place."